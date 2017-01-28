11m
Pat Tillman's Wife Blasts Donald Trump's Immigration Ban
Pat Tillman’s wife is not a fan of the immigration ban.
Pat Tillman’s wife is not a fan of the immigration ban.
After an immigration executive order from President Donald Trump, many voiced concerns on Twitter — some with an accidental Falcons emoji. (…)
A basketball court is 94 feet long, so that makes this about an 80-foot one-handed buzzer beater by Pablo Aguilar of Herbalife Gran (…)
It’s always amusing when someone in the sports world says they don’t pay attention to the press. They do. They all do. And the (…)
Yesterday at Oklahoma, the Big 12 championship trophies had to be moved from one place to another, and if the limitations of flat beds (…)