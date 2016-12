2016 was an incredible year for sports. From championships finally arriving in Cleveland and for the Chicago Cubs, to the United States’ dominance at the 2016 Summer Olympics, this year was certainly memorable.

It was also an amazing year for sports photography, which is why we’ve compiled our picks for Sports Photos of the Year over the following pages. The picks are in no particular order, though we tried to group them by subject as best we could.

Click through to check them out.