AUDIO: Richard Sherman Threatened to Ruin Seattle Media Member's Career [UPDATE]

Richard Sherman has had a tumultuous couple weeks. He deleted a tweet in which he defended a cheap-shot on Davante Adams for which he was later fined. After Thursday’s win by the Seahawks over the Rams, he criticized play-calling of throwing on first-and-goal from the one, evoking memories of the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

At today’s press conference, he was asked various questions about criticizing the play-calling.

Stephen Cohen of SeattlePi.com first relayed an exchange that Sherman had with 710 ESPN Seattle host and SeattlePi contributor Jim Moore, in which Sherman was evidently dissatisfied with Moore’s line of questioning, and threatened to ruin his career by making it so he wouldn’t be credentialed anymore.

The Seattle Times provided audio of that interaction:

In his Seattlepi.com story, Cohen wrote about the line of questioning that Sherman was upset about:

When Jim Moore … asked if he believed he had a better idea for a play call at the 1-yard line than Bevell did, Sherman bristled. “No, I just had a prior experience, so we talked about it,” Sherman said. “But let me guess, you have a better play call. Let me guess, you have better experience.” “No, I don’t have a better play call,” Moore replied. “Then you should probably stop,” Sherman said.

While this is an ugly exchange with the media, it does not sound for the time being like this remains an issue between Sherman, Pete Carroll, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Via ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia, although Sherman said he never apologized, the cornerback did say he had a “fantastic” talk with the coaches to clear the air.

UPDATE: Sherman tweets: