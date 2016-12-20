Baylor Running Back Shock Linwood Joins Bowl-Skipping Parade

Shock Linwood has joined the list of players opting to skip their bowl games and focus on their NFL careers. Linwood will not participate in the Cactus Bowl when his Baylor Bears meet the Boise State Broncos on December 27.

Linwood is a senior running back and projects as a mid-round pick at best. He’s 5’8″ and 200 pounds and rushed for 751 yards and two touchdowns on 138 carries (5.4 yards per carry). His senior season was his worst. Linwood rushed for 1,252 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 carries (5.0 yards per carry), then as a junior he ran for 1,329 yards and 10 scores on 196 carries (6.8 yards per carry).

Linwood was suspended for one game this year and never seemed to get on track. A big bowl game performance could certainly benefit him by showcasing his ability. Instead he’s choosing to skip out and focus on preparing for the draft, which is certainly his right. I’m not sure how smart it is in this case though.