Chargers Apologize To Fans For "Disturbing Actions" Of Security Guard Near Cheerleaders

A video emerged on Reddit (link here, NSFW) of what appeared to be a security staff member at a San Diego Chargers game masturbating to the performance of cheerleaders during the Chargers vs. Raiders game.

A San Diego Chargers statement given to Deadspin confirmed the Chargers were aware of “disturbing actions” and apologized to fans.

We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday’s game. We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action.

Elite Security also released a statement to Deadspin noting the “inappropriate actions” and “regretting” the “isolated incident.”

The company, which won a non-bid contract to continue working security at Qualcomm Stadium, was previously accused of underpaying high school “volunteers.”