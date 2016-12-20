Earl Thomas Says He's Undecided About Retirement

Earl Thomas suffered a fractured tibia in a collision with teammate Kam Chancellor two weeks ago and is out for the season. On Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks safety told Rich Eisen that he remained undecided about his future. Shortly after suffering his injury, the 27-year-old posted a tweet claiming he was contemplating retirement.

Here’s what Thomas had to say on “The Rich Eisen Show”:

“I’m kind of enjoying just waking up in the mornings without the pressure. “Peace is starting to return to me, and I think that’s my ultimate goal in life. I just want to have peace. But I can say when I went back to the VMAC (the Seahawks practice facility) he other day, my competitive juices came right back. I don’t know, man. I’m kind of caught in between right now.”

When discussing the tweet, Thomas had the following to say:

“Of course emotions were taking over me. But I was still thinking clearly, in my eyes. And I still kind of feel the same way. There’s a lot of pressure when you’re playing this game, and I play at a high level. My teammates expect me to do what I do. It’s all about recommitting myself, and I don’t know. I’m never going to step on the football field half-heartedly. “Everything in my life is really affected by the game, even my time with my daughter, my wife, my mom, everybody. And then when you take it to the football things, the way you eat, the way you’ve got to take care of your body, the constant training, it’s hard for you to be well-rounded when you’re always thinking about football. And I definitely want to be better as a man, not just as a football player. So I started thinking about things like that, and it just has me thinking.”

Thomas is a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time First-team All-Pro and helped lead the Seahawks to championship at Super Bowl XLVIII. He’s easily one of the most important players on Seattle’s roster and losing him at just 27 would be a huge blow.

That said, Thomas has to do what’s best for him, his family and his health.