Golfer Falls Through Frozen Pond After Extremely Poor Decision

There are good ideas and there are bad ideas, and while attempting to hit a golf ball off of a frozen pond may seem like a good idea, just remember that it can all go wrong very quickly. Unfortunately for the guy in the video below, things went south quickly.

First off, any golf shoes that don’t have metal spikes will likely not help you while standing on ice.

Second, if you’re going to attempt this shot, it may be the time to make sure you don’t take a divot and crack the ice.

Third, according to my northern co-worker Ty Duffy, you need at least four inches of ice to walk out onto a frozen pond.