Here is Craig Sager's Last Television Interview

Craig Sager died last week at the age of 65. In his last television interview, recorded in October with CBS’ Jim Axelrod, the longtime reporter talked about his high-profile battle against cancer.

“I’m fighting not only for myself and my family but I feel like I’m fighting for everyone who has cancer,” he said.

Sager spoke about the positives that had come in the face of adversity.

“The response that I’ve gotten where people say, “I’ve been a negative person all my life, and you’ve changed my life. I’m more positive, I’m happier,” he said. “Nobody knows how long they have left on earth. There’s no guarantees and for me, when they tell you not once, twice, three times that you’ve got a couple weeks to live or couple months, you’ve got to determine how you want to do that.”

It should come as no surprise that Sager carried his head high until the very end.

This video is a tough watch, but a testament to his internal strength.