USA Today Sports

Roundup: John Wick 2 Trailer, Chicago is Colder Than Mars & Margot Robbie Got Married

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Playmate Tiffany Toth attends the annual Midsummer Night's Dream party hosted by Hugh Hefner at The Playboy Mansion on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises )

Roundup: John Wick 2 Trailer, Chicago is Colder Than Mars & Margot Robbie Got Married

Roundup

Roundup: John Wick 2 Trailer, Chicago is Colder Than Mars & Margot Robbie Got Married

Tiffany Toth, who is instagram-famous … “Patients Cared For By Female Doctors Fare Better Than Those Treated By Men” … a couple got married in a park, but while pictures were being taken, a tree fell and killed the mother of the bride … terrorist driving 18-wheeler plows into market in Germany, killing nine, injuring 40 … “Woman’s Husband Likes Her to Leave Fruit in Her Vagina All Day so He Can Eat it Later” … chilling video of a Russian ambassador to Turkey shot and killed … what the hell: “White supremacist website calls for action in Montana” … on Monday, Chicago was colder than Mars … hearts are breaking wide open all over the world: Margot Robbie got married … 

The Broncos defense got angry at the Denver offense Sunday night, and had to be separated in the locker room. [NFL.com]

I take the media to task for merely talking about benching Dak Prescott; Ian Rapoport joins the show to talk about the NFL coaching rumor mill and Carson Palmer contemplating retirement. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute ‘Best of’ Podcast]

Pretty clear that Rex Ryan hasn’t been the only problem – what about the guy who has built this roster, GM Doug Whaley? [Buffalo News]

The NFL Draft advisory board has given Mitch Trubisky a 1st round draft grade. The UNC QB would be crazy so stay at Chapel Hill. [Scout.com]

This column on the firing of Gus Bradley would make much more sense … if the team hadn’t decided to fire him before the game in Houston. [Times-Union]

The media needs to look out for its reporters when Donald Trump tweets something negative about them. [CJR]

As the 76ers mess turns: Nerlens Noel is now out of Philadelphia’s rotation. But Joel Embiid is playing great! [CSN Philly]

The grind is real for Mark Wahlberg, who despite being fabulously wealthy, who is up early in the morning working out and playing golf. [Yahoo Sports]

Christmas tweaking!

When can we all admit the original John Wick wasn’t great? This looks like the exact same movie, just more bad guys after Keanu Reeves.

Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home