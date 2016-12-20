Roundup: John Wick 2 Trailer, Chicago is Colder Than Mars & Margot Robbie Got Married

Tiffany Toth, who is instagram-famous … “Patients Cared For By Female Doctors Fare Better Than Those Treated By Men” … a couple got married in a park, but while pictures were being taken, a tree fell and killed the mother of the bride … terrorist driving 18-wheeler plows into market in Germany, killing nine, injuring 40 … “Woman’s Husband Likes Her to Leave Fruit in Her Vagina All Day so He Can Eat it Later” … chilling video of a Russian ambassador to Turkey shot and killed … what the hell: “White supremacist website calls for action in Montana” … on Monday, Chicago was colder than Mars … hearts are breaking wide open all over the world: Margot Robbie got married …

The Broncos defense got angry at the Denver offense Sunday night, and had to be separated in the locker room. [NFL.com]

I take the media to task for merely talking about benching Dak Prescott; Ian Rapoport joins the show to talk about the NFL coaching rumor mill and Carson Palmer contemplating retirement. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute ‘Best of’ Podcast]

Pretty clear that Rex Ryan hasn’t been the only problem – what about the guy who has built this roster, GM Doug Whaley? [Buffalo News]

The NFL Draft advisory board has given Mitch Trubisky a 1st round draft grade. The UNC QB would be crazy so stay at Chapel Hill. [Scout.com]

This column on the firing of Gus Bradley would make much more sense … if the team hadn’t decided to fire him before the game in Houston. [Times-Union]

The media needs to look out for its reporters when Donald Trump tweets something negative about them. [CJR]

As the 76ers mess turns: Nerlens Noel is now out of Philadelphia’s rotation. But Joel Embiid is playing great! [CSN Philly]

The grind is real for Mark Wahlberg, who despite being fabulously wealthy, who is up early in the morning working out and playing golf. [Yahoo Sports]

Christmas tweaking!

When can we all admit the original John Wick wasn’t great? This looks like the exact same movie, just more bad guys after Keanu Reeves.