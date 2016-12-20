Man Who Survived 2012 Drive-By Identifies Aaron Hernandez as the Shooter

Presently, Aaron Hernandez is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2012 murder of Odin Lloyd.

But just in case, Hernandez was identified in court Tuesday as the trigger man in a separate 2012 shooting that left two dead. Raychides Sanches was in the car with Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu when someone opened fire on the car in which they were riding.

Hernandez’ defense attorney, Jose Baez, asked Sanches during a pre-trial hearing what the shooter looked like.

Looked like him,” Sanches replied, nodding in the direction of the defense table where Hernandez was seated. “Hernandez.”

Hernandez is set to stand trial for that murder in February.