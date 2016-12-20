Myles Garrett Rips Leonard Fournette for Skipping Bowl Game

Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette, two of the best running backs in college football, have opted not to play in their teams’ bowl games. They’ll focus on staying healthy for the upcoming NFL draft instead. Many people have opinions, including Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who has a bright NFL future himself and will play in the Aggies’ Texas Bowl matchup against Kansas State, had harsh words for his SEC colleague.

Myles Garrett on Leonard Fournette skipping the Sun Bowl: "Leonard's been trying to leave since he was a sophomore." — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 20, 2016

Zing.

The standout junior could end up a top-five pick in this spring’s draft should he declare. His Aggies went 0-3 against LSU during Fournette’s time in Baton Rouge.

Fournette gashed Texas A&M for 159 yards his sophomore year and 146 during his freshman campaign. Had he — as Garrett suggests — left after two years, it would have had no impact on this year’s game between the two teams. His backup, Derrius Guice, set a school-record with 285 rushing yards in the Tigers’ rout of the Aggies.