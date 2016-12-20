New NBA CBA Bans Use of Trampolines, Hoverboards, and Fireworks; Gun Policy Unchanged

The NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement last week, and details are still trickling out. Some of the off-court aspects are pretty interesting.

On Monday, Eric Pincus of Basketballinsiders.com reported on some new provisions about “prohibited activities (now including fireworks, firearms, jet skiing, hoverboards, trampoline jumping, etc.) and a comprehensive policy for domestic violence incidents.”

A highly-placed source with direct knowledge of the CBA negotiations confirms to The Big Lead that this is mostly accurate. Fireworks, hoverboards, and trampoline jumping are indeed banned activities for players now. There is also a new comprehensive domestic violence policy.

However, the report implies that there is an outright ban on firearm possession, and that this is new. In fact, according to the source, the new CBA is unchanged from the previous one with regard to guns. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

Here is the specific language, which essentially prohibits firearm possession when NBA players are at work, and requires them to provide their team with proper licensing documentation each year:

(a) Whenever a player is physically present at a facility or venue owned, operated, or being used by a Team, the NBA, or any League-related entity, and whenever a player is traveling on any NBA-related business, whether on behalf of the player’s Team, the NBA, or any League-related entity, such player shall not possess a firearm of any kind or any other deadly weapon. For purposes of the foregoing, “a facility or venue” includes, but is not limited to: an arena; a practice facility; a Team or League office or facility; an All-Star or NBA Playoff venue; and the site of a promotional or charitable appearance. (b) At the commencement of each Season, and if the player owns or possesses any firearm, the player will provide the Team with proof that the player possesses a license or registration as required by law for any such firearm. Each player is also required to provide the Team with proof of any modifications or additions made to this information during the Season. (c) Any violation of Section 9(a) or Section 9(b) above shall be considered conduct prejudicial to the NBA under Article 35(d) of the NBA Constitution and By-Laws, and shall therefore subject the player to discipline by the NBA in accordance with such Article.

Notable examples as rationale for what is newly banned behavior include J.R. Smith riding a hoverboard to enter the Cavs’ building (the team subsequently banned the vehicles from the locker room), and Rajon Rondo having been rumored to have broken his hand at a trampoline park in 2014. Though Jason Pierre-Paul does not play in the NBA, it’s impossible to imagine that his fireworks incident was not at the forefront of the minds of NBA stakeholders in negotiations.