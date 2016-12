Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova posted on Facebook that she suffered a “severe” injury to her left hand while trying to fight off an attacker who entered her apartment with a knife.

Per Czech media reports, the attacker, estimated to be a 35-year-old male, is still at large. He stole 5,000 Czech Koruna, which is worth about $192.

Kvitova, 26, is the world’s No. 11-ranked women’s tennis player. She has won the women’s singles title at Wimbledon twice (2011, 2014).