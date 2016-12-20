Texans Rookie K.J. Dillon Stuck with $16,255 Dinner Tab Even Though He Ordered Salad

When you get left with the tab…… pic.twitter.com/aCrqYZDbla — KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016

Houston Texans rookie K.J. Dillon was saddled with a $16,255 tab after going out to dinner with his teammates. One might think this is not a relatable experience for the common man. Further digging, however, reveals the injured safety just lived a common nightmare on a bigger scale.

It appears Dillon went out for a quick bite with some co-workers on a weeknight. We’ve all been there. As a new guy on a starter salary of $450,000, he made intentional choices to keep his part of the bill down. He ordered a salad and didn’t imbibe any cocktails.

I don't even drink lol — KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016

But the appetizers, they kept coming. Multiple filet mignons were consumed. Someone ordered a side of crab macaroni.

One thing led to another and $7,700 worth of Hennessey was purchased.

At a certain point Dillon likely came to the all-too-familiar realization that separate checks were not being kept. There is nothing more horrifying for a young professional out on the town with higher-salaried employees than this. The best that can be hoped for in that situation is that some deep-pocketed member of management ponies up or the company expenses the outing. Credit card roulette is also a worthwhile risk. Neither of those options materialized. Instead, Dillon was stuck with the whole bill as part of his rookie initiation — or more accurately, his hazing.

If Dillon left a 20 percent tip, the total cost of the meal was $19,506. This is not an insignificant portion of his salary (4.3 percent). In comparison, this would be like a first-year worker making $40,000 getting handed a $1,733 tab after dinner.

Look, I understand not many people are going to shed any tears over the bill but I also can’t help feeling bad for the guy. If you’re going to pay tens of thousands of dollars for a meal, you deserve more than a house salad. Hardly seems right.