Arian Foster played 4 games with the Dolphins this season before he retired as the result of nagging injury problems. This weekend he was back in Houston with his father and brother. The trio was interacting with a small crowd at a hot dog stand around 3am when an argument broke out, bad words were exchanged and people had to be held back. This is a reminder that nothing good happens at 3am. Especially at a hot dog stand among strangers.