VIDEO: Matt Farrell Had Emotional Surprise Meeting with Military Brother after Notre Dame Game

Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell scored 13 points in the Irish’s victory over Colgate on Monday night. But it’s what happened after the game that he’ll remember as one of the highlights of his career.

Farrell’s older brother, Bo a U.S. Army officer on deployment in Afghanistan, was shown on the video board congratulating Matt on the victory and expressing wishes to come home soon. At the tail end of the video, the camera panned out to reveal the elder Farrell was in the Notre Dame locker room.

The brothers then rushed to meet each other on the court with an emotional embrace. It was the first time they’d seen each other since May.