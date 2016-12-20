Video Shows Michael Floyd Passed Out In Car During DUI Arrest

Michael Floyd was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week after getting popped for a DUI during a traffic stop in Phoenix on December 12. Floyd was passed out behind the wheel of his SUV while in traffic.

TMZ Sports acquired video of the incident and it’s disturbing. Floyd is completely out of it and officers had to bang on the window of his Cadillac Escalade to wake him up.

With how out of it he was, Floyd is extremely lucky no one was injured. He apparently sat still through two light cycles and was asleep with his foot on the brake. Had his foot lifted up at all he could have been killed or killed someone else in the middle of the intersection.

The New England Patriots picked Floyd up off waivers last week and was inactive for their game on Sunday.