Western Kentucky Threw Fat Guy Touchdown To Offensive Tackle Forrest Lamp

Western Kentucky threw a pass to their all-conference offensive tackle Forrest Lamp. He recieved the ball in the backfield and rumbled home for a nine-yard touchdown.
Lamp is expected to be one of the top guard prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Grayson Allen has finally been punished for tripping an opponent. Duke has suspended Allen indefinitely after his latest incident against (…)
So much Tanner.
Hardly seems fair.
Bob Stoops’ comments about the Joe Mixon video are infuriating.
The Bests and Worsts from Week 15 in the NFL.
Grayson Allen tripped an opponent again.
