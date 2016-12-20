NCAAF USA Today Sports

Western Kentucky Threw Fat Guy Touchdown To Offensive Tackle Forrest Lamp

screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-7-51-57-pm

NCAAF

Western Kentucky threw a pass to their all-conference offensive tackle Forrest Lamp. He recieved the ball in the backfield and rumbled home for a nine-yard touchdown.

Lamp is expected to be one of the top guard prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

