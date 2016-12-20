NBA USA Today Sports

Young Jazz Fan Trolls Mark Cuban With Surprise Dab

mark-cuban-jazz-fan

Young Jazz Fan Trolls Mark Cuban With Surprise Dab

NBA

Young Jazz Fan Trolls Mark Cuban With Surprise Dab

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks on a Rodney Hood buzzer-beater on Friday night. At some point during the game, Mark Cuban interacted with a young Jazz fan wearing a Derrick Favors shirt. When Cuban went in for the high-five, he got dabbed on, completely unprovoked. If this had happened in Dallas, the kid probably would have been ejected and banned for life. In Utah, Cuban just played along and pretended to blow his nose on the kid’s shirt.

, , , , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home