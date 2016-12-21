Bomani Jones Signs New Deal to Remain at ESPN

Bomani Jones has agreed to a new contract to remain at ESPN, a highly placed source with knowledge of the network tells The Big Lead. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

Currently, Bomani is the co-host alongside Dan and Papi Le Batard on Highly Questionable on ESPN, and the host of The Right Time on ESPN Radio. He also appears frequently on Around the Horn.

In October, we wrote that there were talks about a new show on ESPN involving Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre. While these talks remain in development, nothing has been finalized as of yet.