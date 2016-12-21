Bruce Arians Says Skipping a Bowl Game Would "Concern Him" ... Uh, Coach, Your Team Drafted Robert Nkemdiche

Bruce Arians was a genius last year when his Cardinals went 14-2 and reached the NFC title game. This year, he seems kind of lost, as the Cardinals are 5-8-1 and will miss the playoffs.

But the most bizarre thing Arians has done this year – by far – was his response to a question about college football players like Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette skipping bowl games:

“That would concern me. Depending on what their situation is as a team, because this is a team sport. But you’ve had a couple of guys get injured in the last couple years. Agents have a lot to say about it. Parents have a lot to say about it. But, it would concern me.”

Say what, Bruce Arians?

Here’s why I’m confused: Last year, leading up to the draft, nobody tumbled like Robert Nkemdiche, the talented-but-troubled defensive lineman from Ole Miss.

Nkemdiche came with the ultimate buyer beware tag because a drug-related incident got him suspended for his team’s bowl game. Depending on what story you want to believe, Nkemdiche had allegedly smoked some synthetic marijuana, and tumbled out of a 4th floor window, suffering multiple injuries.

Guess who has spent their entire rookie year in the doghouse, playing only a handful of snaps in four games and registering one pass defensed and no tackles? Robert Nkemdiche. His work ethic was criticized by Arians just last month.

So a drug charge and falling out a 4th floor window is no big deal; skipping a bowl game to avoid injury would “concern” you. Got it, coach.