Malcolm Brogdon Dunked On LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Malcolm Brogdon is quietly having a quietly solid rookie season in Milwaukee.┬áHe’s also dunking on people. People like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. The Cavs won the game, but Brogdon won the highlight.

Stephen Douglas

Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.