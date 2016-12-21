Malcolm Brogdon Dunked On LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Malcolm Brogdon is quietly having a quietly solid rookie season in Milwaukee. He’s also dunking on people. People like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. The Cavs won the game, but Brogdon won the highlight.

Stephen Douglas

Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.