Oakland Coach Greg Kampe Wore the Ugliest Christmas Sweater Against Northeastern

Greg Kampe has quietly built Oakland University into a formidable basketball program. There was nothing quiet, however, about the Christmas sweater he wore during the Grizzlies’ game against Northeastern on Tuesday night.
Bathe in the ridiculousness of this garment.
Not to dip into hyperbole here but I’m not sure it’d look any worse if it had an actual severed reindeer head pasted to the front.
Unfortunately for Kampe and Oakland, the sartorial monstrosity didn’t bring any good luck as Northeastern prevailed, 61-59.
