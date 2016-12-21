USA Today Sports

Remarkable Video of Mike Francesa Saying Trump Doesn't Swear Spliced With Trump's Public Obscenities

Mar 10, 2011; New York, NY, USA; Television and radio personality Mike Francesa sits courtside during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the quarter final round of the 2011 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Remarkable Video of Mike Francesa Saying Trump Doesn't Swear Spliced With Trump's Public Obscenities

Media

Remarkable Video of Mike Francesa Saying Trump Doesn't Swear Spliced With Trump's Public Obscenities

Whatever you are doing today, however many mundane responsibilities you have pertaining to work or the holidays, you must watch this video put together by SportsFunhouse of Mike Francesa’s words getting thrown back in his face. (Language in the video is NSFW, obviously.)

The premise of the call was kind of boring at first. The caller brings up Phil Jackson’s “posse” comment on LeBron. Yawn. You must make it through that, however, to get to the gold. Francesa wonders how LeBron believes he should command universal respect when he was classlessly cursing his head off at the Cavs championship parade.

The caller asks Francesa why he hasn’t taken President-elect Donald Trump for doing the same thing. Francesa calls the listener a dope, and says that if he can point to examples of Donald Trump swearing in front of a lot of people that he will apologize.

Then comes the splicing, going back and forth between Trump’s profanities, and Francesa’s condescension towards the caller. Again: You must carve out time in your day for this.

 

, , , Media

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home