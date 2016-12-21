Remarkable Video of Mike Francesa Saying Trump Doesn't Swear Spliced With Trump's Public Obscenities

Amazing. Francesa berates a caller who stated that Mike’s hero, Mr. Trump, used profanity in public. (Apology coming any minute now.)#NSFW pic.twitter.com/lcEFXU4xTR — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) December 21, 2016

Whatever you are doing today, however many mundane responsibilities you have pertaining to work or the holidays, you must watch this video put together by SportsFunhouse of Mike Francesa’s words getting thrown back in his face. (Language in the video is NSFW, obviously.)

The premise of the call was kind of boring at first. The caller brings up Phil Jackson’s “posse” comment on LeBron. Yawn. You must make it through that, however, to get to the gold. Francesa wonders how LeBron believes he should command universal respect when he was classlessly cursing his head off at the Cavs championship parade.

The caller asks Francesa why he hasn’t taken President-elect Donald Trump for doing the same thing. Francesa calls the listener a dope, and says that if he can point to examples of Donald Trump swearing in front of a lot of people that he will apologize.

Then comes the splicing, going back and forth between Trump’s profanities, and Francesa’s condescension towards the caller. Again: You must carve out time in your day for this.