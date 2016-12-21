Texas Longhorns Fans Are Not Budweiser Drinkers

Texas sold alcohol at football games. The Austin American-Statesman broke down the numbers. Alcohol brought in about $3.1 million, a 71.5 percent uptick from the $1.8 million sold last season. Of that, $2.8 million came from beer.

Longhorns fans had specific preferences about beer. The top two choices, Miller Lite (98,535 sold) and Coors Light (95,096 sold), were preferred over Bud Light (34,147 sold). Texas sold just 89 cans of regular Bud, just 14.8 orders per game, compared to 123.5 per game for Michelob Ultra.

Either one shady looking vendor was selling Bud heavies out of a cooler in a dank corner of the stadium, or Texas fans have a clear preference order. There’s probably a joke about the Longhorns being soft in there if you look hard enough.