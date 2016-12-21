Tony Romo Was Amazed By Ezekiel Elliott Jumping In a Large Red Kettle

Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown and jumped into a big kettle. He was penalized for jumping into the kettle, but was not fined. His coach didn’t seem all that mad and neither did the Cowboys backup quarterback. Elliott then went to the bench where he laughed.

