VIDEO: Paige Spiranac Brought Her #SweaterPuppies to the Range

The recently engaged Paige Spiranac brought her sweater puppies to the driving range. Spiranac missed the cut in her second attempt at the Dubai Ladies Masters and made headlines with her pre-tournament press conference in which she addressed cyber bullying.
Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely
Grayson Allen has finally been punished for tripping an opponent. Duke has suspended Allen indefinitely after his latest incident against (…)
Wyoming Victimized by Some Hilarious Bounces in Pointsettia Bowl
So much Tanner.
VIDEO: Russell Westbrook's Fake-Out of Jrue Holiday Was Glorious
Hardly seems fair.
Bob Stoops' Response To Joe Mixon Assault Tape Is Sickening
Bob Stoops’ comments about the Joe Mixon video are infuriating.
NFL Week 15 Bests & Worsts: Drew Brees Can Still Sling It
The Bests and Worsts from Week 15 in the NFL.
WATCH: Grayson Allen Just Tripped Another Opponent
Grayson Allen tripped an opponent again.
