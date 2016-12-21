NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook's Fake-Out of Jrue Holiday Was Glorious

There are certain things you don’t want to see headed straight for you at top speed. An angry rhino. A speeding train. Someone who is getting together people for a brunch on Sunday.

And Russell Westbrook. One does not want to see a spriting Russell Westbrook headed in their direction.

Jrue Holiday found that out the hard way tonight. He juked when he should have jived and got left looking foolish. Luckily for him, the “I got got by Westbrook” support group is wide-reaching and welcoming because it can — and does — happen to the NBA’s best.

