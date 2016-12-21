VIDEO: Security Guard Catches Cricket Home Run Thingy Like It's No Big Deal

A cricket guy hit a cricket ball a long way and from the sound of the announcers, it was a good hit. The ball was caught by a super chill security guard like it was no big deal. The crowd cheered and the announcers seemed impressed so you should watch. This is an example of a good security guard.
Latest Leads
25m
52m
Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely
Grayson Allen has finally been punished for tripping an opponent. Duke has suspended Allen indefinitely after his latest incident against (…)
1hr
Wyoming Victimized by Some Hilarious Bounces in Pointsettia Bowl
So much Tanner.
1hr
11hr
VIDEO: Russell Westbrook's Fake-Out of Jrue Holiday Was Glorious
Hardly seems fair.
12hr
14hr
Bob Stoops' Response To Joe Mixon Assault Tape Is Sickening
Bob Stoops’ comments about the Joe Mixon video are infuriating.
14hr
NFL Week 15 Bests & Worsts: Drew Brees Can Still Sling It
The Bests and Worsts from Week 15 in the NFL.
15hr
WATCH: Grayson Allen Just Tripped Another Opponent
Grayson Allen tripped an opponent again.
Comments