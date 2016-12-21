USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Security Guard Catches Cricket Home Run Thingy Like It's No Big Deal

cricket-security

Craft Sports

A cricket guy hit a cricket ball a long way and from the sound of the announcers, it was a good hit. The ball was caught by a super chill security guard like it was no big deal. The crowd cheered and the announcers seemed impressed so you should watch. This is an example of a good security guard.

