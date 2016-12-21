WATCH: Grayson Allen Just Tripped Another Opponent

Grayson Allen did it again. He tripped yet another opponent during a game, only this time the Duke guard was whistled for a technical foul. Finally.

Watch:

Grayson Allen out here kicking people Draymond Green style. pic.twitter.com/Qtbp6Slk6v — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) December 21, 2016

At this point, he has to be suspended, right? I mean, how many times is he going to do this before Duke or the ACC actually punish him. I don’t care how good Allen is, he is the least-sportsmanlike player in college basketball and it isn’t even close.

We have written about this three times now (here, here and here), someone has to do something or Allen is going to seriously injure someone. It’s not funny, it’s not cute and it’s not “doing everything to stop your opponent” in some kind of endearing, hustle-play way. He’s openly disobeying the rules, risking injury to an opponent and no one in a position of authority seems to care if he stops.

And no, “he looks like Ted Cruz, that’s punishment enough,” is not a valid response. Suspend him. That’s the only way the message with get through to the soft-tissue Allen calls a brain.