Watch: Marcus Foligno Fixes Hair During Fistfight with Shawn Thornton

Buffalo’s Marcus Foligno and Florida’s Shawn Thornton decided to settle their differences with a fistfight during Tuesday night’s game. During the fracas, Foligno found time to push his hair back off of his forehead.

Hockey guys found it hilarious.

Weekesy and Mike Johnson with some A1 quality commentary during that Thornton/Foligno fight on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/1U0C8sdH39 — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) December 21, 2016

Perhaps my true pretty boy nature is showing, but I appreciated the move. What’s the point in growing out glorious lettuce if you can’t showcase it during marquee moments? There are few things as distracting as pesky bangs getting in the way of physical combat. If anything, fixing one’s hair during battle is a sign of disrespect to your opponent, a power move.

And let’s also not pretend that history’s greatest pugilists haven’t taken great pride in their physical appearance over the years. Foligno’s coif-adjusting was a nice tribute to that tradition.