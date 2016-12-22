Barry Switzer Made Up His Meeting with Donald Trump, Went to Starbucks Instead

Former Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer was at Trump Tower earlier this month. He told reporters that we was meeting with the Donald Trump.

Thanks to a fascinating Politico story on what it takes to get face time with Donald Trump, we now know the president-elect and Switzer never met. Switzer made the whole thing up.

Media widely reported Trump met with Barry Switzer, the former University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach who has known Trump for decades. But Switzer said he was shopping with his wife and daughter on Fifth Avenue and decided to walk into the Trump Tower lobby after seeing the Naked Cowboy. He had no meeting scheduled. “All the media people said, ‘Coach what are you doing here,'” Switzer said in an interview. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else.” Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs. “I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.” “Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

Getting the media to report your actual words is a classic prank. How dare they take your quotes at face value and assume you’re part of the cavalcade of ex-athletes and coaches wearing a well-trodden path up to Trump’s apartment.

We can’t really blame Switzer for wanting to have a little fun, though. The mere presence of the Naked Cowboy can drive a man to do all sorts of things.