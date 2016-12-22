Carson Wentz Leaves Game, Chase Daniel In for Eagles

Roughing the quarterback penalty moves the chains on a 3rd-and-13, but knocks Wentz out of the game @AdrianFedkiw pic.twitter.com/NtAD1G0tK7 — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) December 23, 2016

Carson Wentz was driven into the ground by Olivier Vernon in the third quarter of tonight’s Giants-Eagles game. Wentz’s head slammed into the ground, and Vernon was assessed a roughing the passer penalty. Wentz left the game and is presently undergoing further testing — presumably under the league’s concussion protocol — in the Eagles locker room. For the time being, he is being spelled by Chase Daniel.

UPDATE: Wentz cleared concussion protocol, and returned to the game for Philly.