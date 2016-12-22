NFL USA Today Sports

Carson Wentz Leaves Game, Chase Daniel In for Eagles

Carson Wentz Leaves Game, Chase Daniel In for Eagles

Carson Wentz Leaves Game, Chase Daniel In for Eagles

Carson Wentz was driven into the ground by Olivier Vernon in the third quarter of tonight’s Giants-Eagles game. Wentz’s head slammed into the ground, and Vernon was assessed a roughing the passer penalty. Wentz left the game and is presently undergoing further testing — presumably under the league’s concussion protocol — in the Eagles locker room. For the time being, he is being spelled by Chase Daniel.

UPDATE: Wentz cleared concussion protocol, and returned to the game for Philly.

