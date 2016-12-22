Cris Cyborg: UFC Announces "Potential" Anti-Doping Violation

Cris Cyborg (real name Cristiane Justino) has “potentially” failed a drug test, the UFC announced today:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

In accordance with UFC’s anti-doping policy, it’s possible that “potential” means that a B sample has not been tested yet. It is not immediately clear what substance Cyborg apparently tested positive for (or maybe there was an issue with the drug testing procedure as opposed to a failed test?), but that will likely trickle out within the next couple weeks.

In Cyborg’s last UFC fight, she demolished Lina Lansberg in Brazil.

This is a developing story and will be updated if there’s any new information.

UPDATE: Cyborg’s rep says this is related to prescription medication. Via MMA Junkie:

“Not for a steroid, and she has a prescription as part of the post fight therapy she’s been receiving due to the severe weight cut,” Justino rep Ray Elbe wrote on the popular MMA messageboard known as The Underground. “This has been known for a few days, and Cris’ doctor has been in direct contact with USADA turning over all the necessary patient files to document the reasons Cris needs the medication.”

Cyborg told MMAFighting.com:

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg said. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way. “It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”

We will have to wait and see what the regulatory body rules.