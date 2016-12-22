NCAAB USA Today Sports

Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely

Grayson Allen has finally been punished for tripping an opponent. Duke has suspended Allen indefinitely after his latest incident against Elon. (Video below) This was the 4th time that Allen had been caught tripping an opponent. The suspension is a bit of a surprise as Coach K sounded kind of defiant after the game while many called for Allen to be suspended.

You have to wonder if his reaction on the bench had something to do with the decision.

