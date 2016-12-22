Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely

Grayson Allen has finally been punished for tripping an opponent. Duke has suspended Allen indefinitely after his latest incident against Elon. (Video below) This was the 4th time that Allen had been caught tripping an opponent. The suspension is a bit of a surprise as Coach K sounded kind of defiant after the game while many called for Allen to be suspended.

Duke just announced they have indefinitely suspended Grayson Allen. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 22, 2016

Coach K has decided to suspend Grayson Allen for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana. pic.twitter.com/kaFDByccX3 — Jessika Morgan (@JessikaMorgan) December 22, 2016

You have to wonder if his reaction on the bench had something to do with the decision.