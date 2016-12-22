Jeff Van Gundy Discusses Cavs-Warriors, Russell Westbrook, and Why Patrick Ewing Hasn't Gotten Head Coach Shot

Jeff Van Gundy — along with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Lisa Salters — will be on the broadcast team for Cavs vs. Warriors on Christmas Day at 2:30 pm ET on ABC. He joins the podcast to discuss:

Could any team not named the Warriors or the Cavs win a title in the next three seasons?

Resting players, and what a solution could be

Whether Russell Westbrook’s play this season would inspire free agents to play with him, or repel them

Widening the court so 3-pointers are all the same distance

His coaching tree of Steve Clifford, Tom Thibodeau, and Mike Malone; why hasn’t Patrick Ewing gotten a shot to be a head coach yet?

What are the odds he’d ever coach again?

Hope you enjoy!

PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:

▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone: Five Events in Three Sports All Over the Continent Since Last Week

▶ Jalen Rose Discusses His Trajectory at ESPN

▶ Why Does Doug Gottlieb Think NCAA Players Shouldn’t Be Able to Play Right Away Elsewhere If Coaches Leave?

▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone Talks USA-Mexico and Network’s 2018 World Cup Coverage Plans

▶ Fox Sports Host Kevin Burkhardt Talks World Series, Working With A-Rod, Pete Rose, + Frank Thomas

▶ Cari Champion Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ESPN, Discusses Expanded SportsCenter + More

▶ Scott Van Pelt on What’s Gone Right in a Year of Midnight SportsCenter

▶ Colin Cowherd Discusses His New Digital Venture

▶ Fox Sports Soccer Analyst Alexi Lalas Talks Timbers-Sounders, Champions League, and Hope Solo

▶ A Conversation With Kristine Leahy, Broadcaster on American Ninja Warrior and FS1’s The Herd

▶ Felix Salmon Dissects the Ramifications of Gawker’s Bankruptcy Filing

▶ Talking All Things Media With CNN Poly-Platformist Brian Stelter

▶ Copa America 2016: Rob Stone of Fox Sports Breaks Down the Nuts and Bolts

▶ The Pro Wrestling Reporter Who Left TMZ to Start Up His Own Shop

▶ Rockets Need a Rebuild; Is Daryl Morey the Right Person for that Job?

▶ Richard Deitsch Talks Bayless, Tirico, and Possible First Take Replacements

▶ A Conversation With Sarah Spain

▶ Ahman Green Talks About Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Eddie Lacy

▶ Nicole Auerbach Discusses Tyler Summitt’s Resignation, and the Aftermath

▶ Mike Florio: Average Fans Should Care About Josh Gordon Confidentiality Breach (Previous podcasts with Florio on Deflategate and his own career are here and here)

▶ Dave Kindred Shares Memories of Covering The Masters for 50 Years

▶ Turner Sports Announcer Brian Anderson Talks NCAA Tourney, Career, and Hank the Dog

▶ Chris Russo Talks One-Night Mike and the Mad Dog Reunion, Adam LaRoche, and Tom Brady

▶ Should LeBron Bear More Responsibility for Love and Kyrie “Fitting In?” (With Cleveland sports talk host Anthony Lima)

▶ Sally Jenkins Talks Tennessee, NCAA Pay, Deflategate, Joe Paterno, and Lance Armstrong

▶ What Does PC Twitter Even Mean? (With Jason McIntyre and Barstool’s Big Cat)

▶ A Conversation With Linda Cohn, Whose Record 5000th SportsCenter Is on the Horizon

▶ Woj Discusses Launching The Vertical, LeBron and Blatt, and What Would Make Hacking Stop

▶ Barstool and Its Bloggers Bet on Mainstream Viability

▶ Would Jay Bilas Advise Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to Sit Out Next Season?

▶ Asking Darren Rovell If and When LeBron James Will Be a Billionaire

▶ Peter King Talks NFL Refs, MMQB*

▶ Peter Mehlman Compares and Contrasts Crafting Novel With Writing for Howard Cosell and Seinfeld

▶ Christine Brennan’s Talks About Greg Hardy, NFL Media, and Advice for Young Writers

▶ A Conversation With Michael Wilbon

▶ Bill Plaschke Talks About Lamar Odom and the Curse of the Kardashians

▶ Was Urban Meyer Okay With Players Asking Taylor Swift Out?

▶ Ex-Vikings Mascot Ragnar Tells His Side of the Story

▶ Brett Taylor, the Cubs Blogger Who Left a Big Law Firm

▶ Gary Sheffield Talks MLB Playoffs, Harper-Papelbon, and Hall of Fame

▶ Scott Van Pelt Talks Midnight SportsCenter, Madison As Best College Sports Town in America

▶ Matthew Berry Has Like 45 Jobs

▶ Jim Ross Talks About His Live Show, Roddy Piper, and Steroids in Hollywood

▶ Clay Travis Talks SEC Media Days, New Deal With Fox Sports, and the Confederate Flag

▶ A Long Conversation With Frank Deford

▶ Does Sarah Spain worry that her politics will make her polarizing?

▶ David Purdum talks about Tony Romo, fantasy football, and the NFL’s gambling hypocrisies

▶ Dan Le Batard talks about his career, Papi, and Bill Simmons

▶ Kenny Smith before the NBA conference finals

*denotes Pigsplosion podcast