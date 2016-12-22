Richard Jefferson Tried to Fight Thon Maker, Should Be Old Enough to Know Better

Thon Maker was (reportedly) born during Richard Jefferson’s junior year of high school. Nearly 20 years later, Jefferson is starting for the defending champions and Maker is coming in for mop-up duty for the Milwaukee Bucks. These two guys finally interacted late in the Cavs win over the Bucks on Wednesday when the 7’1″, 220-ish pound Maker tried to box out Jefferson by hugging him repeatedly. Jefferson was having none of that.

Jefferson was eventually tossed for yelling at officials after a cop-out double-technical. Jefferson appears to be getting ornery in his old age. In last season’s Eastern Conference Finals he stuck his finger in Jonas Valanciunas’ face after an elbow.

There are only two other mentions of Jefferson having altercations. Back in 2010 he tried to ride David Lee like a donkey. And during his rookie year, he got into a fight with Kenyon Martin. Richard Jefferson obviously picks his spots.