Roundup: Santa Dirk, IHOP / Applebee's Join Forces to Save Detroit

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Alison Brie attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2012 at The Royal Opera House on September 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)Alison Brie … Detroit getting first IHOP / Applebee’s combination restaurant … Star Wars home makeover gift guide … plastic rice seized in Nigeria … Chicago man sues McDonald’s over value menu price …  excessive use of force causes miscarriage … Cindy Stowell’s inspiring Jeopardy run ended last night … Uber pulls self-driving cars … Donald Trump picking people for his administration who look the part, qualifications be damned … a review of Lacey Chabert’s latest Hallmark Christmas movie … an adult sports story condensed for young adult readers … do you remember the Sinbad genie movie?

Luke Kuechly really wants to play again this season. [ESPN]

Joel Embiid wants to play with Nerlens Noel because they’re friends. [Yahoo!]

Aaron Hernandez was identified as the gunman in a drive-by shooting. [Guardian]

Great story about Dirk Nowitzki visiting sick kids around the holidays. [SportsDay]

Andre Drummond on the Pistons effort after their 4th straight loss. [FOX Sports]

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan aren’t talking and this is big news for some reason. Barkley says he won’t apologize so, good luck enjoying Christmas. [TMZ]

J.R. Smith will be out for a while with a broken thumb on his shooting hand. [Cleveland.com]

Georgia Tech lineman Eason Fromayan will skip his senior season to try and earn a spot on a NASCAR pit crew. [ESPN]

Michael Floyd still sounded very drunk while they were trying to take his blood samples in jail.

This is a big drone. And the guy who snowboarded through the streets of NYC last winter used it to snowboard.

Here’s a racist rant by a woman in line at JC Penny. The store is searching for the poor women who were being yelled at. Happy holidays.

Here’s a drunk driver… who was driving a WalMart truck.

