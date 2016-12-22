Russell Westbrook and James Harden Break Out New 3-Point Dances

James Harden and Russell Westbrook continued their ridiculous seasons on Wednesday. Westbrook scored 42. Harden had 14 assists. A third of the way through the season and Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double while Harden has the Rockets sitting third in the Western Conference. It’s nearly impossible to make a stone cold case for either player as MVP so each player decided to break out a new celebratory three-point dance last night. Both duplicated previous celebrations and elaborated, just like David Bowie would have wanted.

First, we have Westbrook adding some extra shimmy to his usual 3-pointer gun holster thing.

Later in the evening, Harden did the “I’m an airplane” and then turned into a wind turbine.

Both threes put the finishing touch on a win. The MVP race is destined to be decided on the dance floor. I say let America decide.