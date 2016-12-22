Terrelle Pryor Got Torn to Shreds by a Former Teammate at Ohio State and Cleveland

Terrelle Pryor, good football player, right? High school legend in Pennsylvania, nice career at Ohio State, and finally in Cleveland, he’s catching on … as a wide receiver.

Pryor’s in line to cash in big-time thanks to being the only weapon the Browns have. Cleveland is a winless train wreck, but Pryor’s been one of the few bright spots, and he was either going to get paid by the Browns, or get franchise tagged. Either way, cha-ching!

But why do so many people who come in contact with Pryor say such bad things about him? Take former college and pro teammate Brian Hartline, who said on 105.7 the Zone in Columbus:

“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]?” said Hartline, a GlenOak High School graduate who spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Browns. “Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks. “So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”

Hartline caught passes from Pryor at OSU in 2008.

It’s one thing to have opponents (like the Giants or Pacman Jones) rip you. It’s another to have a former teammate hammer you.

Terrelle Pryor loves him some Terrelle Pryor, so good luck with that, Cleveland.