The votes from TBL writers have been tallied. Here is the definitive list of the 10 Best Christmas Songs. Happy Holidays!

#1 White Christmas

What else were you dreaming of?

#2 O Holy Night

#3 All I Want for Christmas Is You

This was the most divisive song on the list. It earned enough votes to make both our ‘best” and “worst” lists.

#4 Carol of the Bells

Unclear how much of a role “Home Alone” played in this decision.

#5 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

#6 Silent Night

#7 Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

#8 Run, Rudolph, Run

#9 Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

For our sports media friends of a certain vintage…

#10 Last Christmas

If you can’t appreciate Wham!, that’s a “you” problem.

Also Receiving Votes: O Come All Ye Faithful, The Night Santa Went Crazy, No Place Like Home for the Holidays, Auld Lang Syne, Blue Christmas, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Same Old Lang Syne, Father Christmas, Fairytale of New York, Joy to the World