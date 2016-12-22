Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Dressed Up as "Mac Daddy Santa"

October 8, 2016; Stanford, CA, USA; Tiger Woods watches before the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods Dressed Up as "Mac Daddy Santa"

Golf

Tiger Woods Dressed Up as "Mac Daddy Santa"

Every family has its Christmas traditions. Here is one of Tiger Woods’ apparently. It’s hard to define what makes something “meme-worthy” but you know it when you see it. Megyn Kelly is not going to like this one bit.

, , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home