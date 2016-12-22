Tiger Woods Dressed Up as "Mac Daddy Santa"

Every family has its Christmas traditions. Here is one of Tiger Woods’ apparently. It’s hard to define what makes something “meme-worthy” but you know it when you see it. Megyn Kelly is not going to like this one bit.
3hr
Christmas Organ Version of Hartford Whalers Brass Bonanza Makes Me Happy
Growing up outside of Hartford, it was a real crushing blow when the Whalers headed south to Carolina. Nearly 20 years later, the community (…)
4hr
Cris Cyborg: UFC Announces "Potential" Anti-Doping Violation
Developing story.
5hr
The Indiana Pacers are Struggling, But Trading Paul George Would be Insanely Dumb
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments through the first 30 games of the season, languishing (…)
5hr
Richard Jefferson Tried to Fight Thon Maker, Should Be Old Enough to Know Better
Thon Maker was (reportedly) born during Richard Jefferson’s junior year of high school. Nearly 20 years later, Jefferson is (…)
6hr
What Grayson Allen is Doing is Less Dangerous, But Dirtier Than What Draymond Green Does
The latest Grayson Allen trip has led to an indefinite suspension. As previously stated, this is probably the best thing for all parties (…)
6hr
Russell Westbrook and James Harden Break Out New 3-Point Dances
James Harden and Russell Westbrook continued their ridiculous seasons on Wednesday. Westbrook scored 42. Harden had 14 assists. A third of (…)
7hr
Bowl Games Stink, But You Don't Have To Watch Them
Solution: just don’t watch.
