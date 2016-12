Devin Booker scored 28 points in a Suns’ loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. Booker scored the final basket of the game on this vicious sideline slam over poor, seldom-used rookie Kyle Wiltjer. This was just vicious. Wiltjer may never recover. It’s not often you get put in a headlock while you’re trying to block a shot so there is no way he was prepared for this. Dude had his warm-up on for the previous 2+ hours. Nothing can prepare you for this.