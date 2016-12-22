VIDEO: Girl Scouts Love Matthew Dellavedova, Just Like Everyone Else Does

Matthew Dellavedova returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night for the first time since he signed in Milwaukee. Delly was presented with his championship ring before the game. He also caused a couple Girl Scouts to freak out because he’s Matthew Dellavedova and this is absolutely the proper way to react to being that close to Matthew Dellavedova.

How many cookies do you think they had to sell for those seats? Delly finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the Bucks’ loss to his former team. He was also mobbed by his former teammates as he received his championship ring. Everybody loves Delly.

And finally…