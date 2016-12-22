NCAAF USA Today Sports

Wyoming Victimized by Some Hilarious Bounces in Pointsettia Bowl

usatsi_9761934_153192880_lowres

NCAAF

BYU held off a feverish Wyoming rally to win the San Diego Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl in uncharacteristically sloppy conditions. The Cougars outplayed the Cowboys on balance but also were the recipient of some favorable — and comedic — bounces.

First, Wyoming punter Ethan Wood had a snap hit him in the helmet twice, setting up BYU with an extremely short field.

Later, Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Balderree on a wacky pinball-type sequence of deflections.

Weird, weird stuff but odd things happen when such a high concentration of Tanners occurs in one place.

