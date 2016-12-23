Imagine the Takes We'd Have Heard if Odell Beckham Concussed Himself Banging Head on Wall

A distraught @OBJ_3 after the Giants loss in Philly pic.twitter.com/r0P8CMGky5 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) December 23, 2016

Odell Beckham Jr. put up very big numbers for the Giants in last night’s loss to the Eagles, catching 11 balls for 150 yards. With the loss, there is now a slight possibility that the Giants miss the playoffs, and their star receiver was frustrated after the game.

Via the New York Post:

He stood in the tunnel adjacent to the visitors’ locker room and fumed, emitting guttural sounds of anguish in a display of utter frustration. Then he stood facing a steel wall and banged his head into it, once, twice, three times, before team officials, including co-owner John Mara, consoled him, with Mara patting him on the back as Beckham slowly made his way into the locker room.

Imagine a world where Beckham gives himself a concussion during this outburst, the Giants lose in Washington next week, and various circumstances converge for them to miss the playoffs. The takes would be incredible!

The silver lining in this episode for Giants fans is that Beckham was extremely upset about a loss in which he put up big stats. There have been some receivers throughout NFL history who are not of that temperament, and that Beckham gets this worked up over a losing effort in a night where he was productive is actually a positive development.