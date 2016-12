Longtime NHL star Jaromir Jagr passed Mark Messier with an assist to move to 2nd in career points with 1,888 behind Wayne Gretzky.

It was not vintage Jagr skill that broke the milestone. The puck deflected off his posterior into the path of teammate Alexsander Barkov. Jagr noted this during an on-ice ceremony.

Jagr, 44, joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990. This is his 23rd NHL season, with a three-year sojurn in the KHL from 2008 to 2011. The Panthers are his eighth NHL team.