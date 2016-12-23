Jay and Dan Spoofed the UFC Rousey/Nunes Promos

Amanda Nunes was a guest on Fox Sports Live with Jay and Dan on Thursday night. Despite being the Women’s Bantamweight champion, Nunes has kind of been relegated to an afterthought in the promotion and coverage of her fight against Ronda Rousey next Friday night. Even UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan has found this odd.

As part of the champ’s appearance, Jay and Dan did a bit at the 1-minute mark in the video above where they made a promo that was all about Nunes, and added an oh-by-the-way about Rousey’s inclusion in the match.

Later in the segment, Nunes joked if Rousey is done fighting after this match that “she can come work for me.”