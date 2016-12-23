Kenyon Martin Says He Almost Went Latrell Sprewell On George Karl

kenyon martin has responded to George Karl’s comments about him being difficult to deal with with a harsh assessment of his former head coach. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd Friday, Martin said that during a Denver Nuggets playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2006, he almost went after Karl physically.

.@KenyonMartinSr almost had a “Latrell Sprewell moment” with George Karl pic.twitter.com/yePpwUJOAo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 23, 2016

Martin claiming that he almost did what Latrell Sprewell did years before is a pretty incredible statement. Sprewell famously went after P.J. Carlesimo when both were with the Golden State Warriors during the 1997-1998 season. Sprewell choked Carlesimo and had to be pulled off the head coach by his teammates. The volatile guard had his contract with the Warriors voided as a result of the assault (though that was later overturned after arbitration).

Martin was calm and collected while recalling the incident, so he has a clear head about what was clearly an emotional moment. But he also claimed that Karl wasn’t worth it and still wasn’t worth it.

Martin made the right decision to restrain himself, since attacking Karl would have almost certainly led to his banishment from the league for a long time.