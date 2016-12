Kyle Rudolph showed off his custom cleats for the Minnesota Vikings Christmas Eve game and they are pretty sweet. With a guy named Rudolph playing on Christmas eve, it’s probably pretty obvious what the theme was:

When I heard he was going to have Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats I thought that was a pretty cheesy idea. But I have to say, those are great.

The Vikings play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas Eve.